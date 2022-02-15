Peggy Smith passed away on Feb. 8, 2022. Born Mary Margaret Emley in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin on Oct. 12, 1934, she was raised in Beaver Dam and Ladysmith, Wisconsin. She graduated with a degree in Nursing from the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, Minnesota.
On Dec. 1, 1956, she married William F. Smith, an Air Force pilot stationed in Duluth. Subsequently lived in Lansing, Michigan; Shreveport, Louisiana; Fort Worth, Texas; and Roanoke, Virginia before settling in Nashville, Tennessee; and finally in Franklin, Tennessee.
Peggy was an active Catholic, living out her faith through tireless volunteer work. She organized Catholic Women’s Circles that encouraged putting faith into action. She worked in prison ministry, cooked for Meals on Wheels, was a Girl Scout Troop Leader, helped run Vacation Bible School, organized the Saint Henry’s School Carnival fundraiser, and headed the Father Ryan High School Rummage Sale for several years. She was instrumental in fundraising campaigns for both Father Ryan and for the founding of St. Matthew’s Church. She also volunteered for many years as a school nurse at both St. Henry’s and Father Ryan. Her efforts earned her the Diocese of Nashville’s Tired Catholic Award for 1977-78.
Driven to utilize her crafting and sales skills, she opened Peggy’s Place in Franklin. Originally operating out of a booth at Merridee’s Bakery in Franklin, she moved to her own shop at Carter’s Court before Peggy’s Place eventually became a downtown Franklin fixture, occupying the corner of Fourth and Main for more than 20 years.
Peggy was first a member and later President of the Downtown Franklin Association, and as such was instrumental in the creation of the annual Wine Down Main Street event that benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee. She was active in the Rotary Club and remained a dedicated member of St. Philip Catholic Church. After retiring from her retail business, she continued to work as a volunteer at the Boys and Girls Clubs until recently.
Survived by husband, Bill Smith; children: Julie Kerry, Jim (Julie) Smith, Mark (Marilyn) Smith, Mary (Mark) French, Paul (Maria) Smith, David (Cara) Smith, and Sarah (Steve) Foutch; 12 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1 – 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin, TN where a funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. with Father Ed. Steiner officiating.
Burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Franklin, 129 West Fowlkes St., #1000, Franklin, TN 37064.
