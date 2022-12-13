Penny Fishpaw, 71, of Lewisburg, Tenn., passed away peacefully with her devoted and loving husband, Jerry, by her side on December 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with dementia.
Penny was preceded in death by her father, Wilbur S. Miller and her mother, Phyllis A. Miller (Wirkner). She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Jennifer (Neil) McPherson of Franklin, TN; son Matthew (Darlene) Fishpaw of Lewisburg, TN; son Jason (Amanda) Fishpaw of Murfreesboro, TN; and daughter Amanda (Michael) Todd of Lewisburg, TN; brother Bill (Jenny) Miller of Ashland, OH, nieces, nephews, seven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and numerous close friends. Penny was loved by all who knew her, and she will be greatly missed… especially her laugh, beautiful smile, and sense of humor.
Penny graduated from Ashland High School (Ohio), married the love of her life and husband of 53 years, and had four adoring children. She worked in the school system, as a dental hygienist, and finally as a licensed dispensing optician. Although she touched many throughout her career, she was devoted to family above all else. She was a thoughtful, loving, and selfless mother, forever filling our home with joy and laughter. Her enduring faith in Christ was at the forefront of this calling, sharing His love through her words and actions to all those around her.
One of Penny’s passions was capturing the beauty of the world through painting. Although she intended to make her career in the Arts, her faith and love of family called her to focus on a life of service – portraying God’s love through the family she and Jerry lovingly nurtured. When time would allow, she spent evenings painting pictures and murals. These beautiful reminders of her creative spirit continue to fill the homes of her friends and family. In her final years, her love for our Creator never wavered as she marveled at His creation. Her greatest pleasure was found in nature by her husband’s side - feeling the sand between her toes, taking rides through winding country roads, walking through the park, feeding the ducks, and picking flowers as they walked in awe of the sunset, the trees, and all that surrounded them.
Penny's entire family would like to thank Nancy Arnold for the love she showed through her illness. Her continued support was heaven sent, and we will forever be grateful for her love and kindness. We would also like to thank the nurses and CNAs (Kendra Hastings-Smith) at Aveanna Hospice for their tireless help, support, understanding, prayers, and love during Penny's illness. We will never forget all that you’ve done.
Family and friends are invited to join in Penny's visitation on December 16, 2022, 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM (Friday) and 10:00 AM (Saturday) immediately preceding the memorial service at 11:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN. The burial service will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery, 200 Loan Oak Dr, Lewisburg, TN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.