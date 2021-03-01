Pete “Junebug” Tomlin, Jr., age 85, of the Duplex Community passed away Feb. 26, 2021. He was a native of Williamson County, Tennessee and was a member of Cross Keys Baptist Church. He retired from C.B. Ragland after 31 years of service. Survived by: wife of 57 years, Ruth Tomlin; son, Jeffrey (Cindy) Brown; godchild, Cristina Hutchings; several nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
