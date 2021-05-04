Phillip Aaron Tilley, age 81, of Smyrna, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Phillip was born in Fife, Alabama on Aug. 11, 1939, son of the late James and Ollie Tilley.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda Kay Tilley; son, Aaron (Melissa) Tilley; daughter, Kimberly Cannon; step-children, Dorinda Gentry, Jeffrey Gentry and Christopher Gentry; siblings, Dorothy Hendricks, Mary Womack, Joel Tilley and Charlotte Harris; two grandchildren, Shelley Zimnowski and Clint Alan Tilley; and one great grandchild, Whitley Brooks Tilley.
The family will receive friends from 4 – 8 PM on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021 with an hour visitation prior to service with Pastor Glenn Burks officiating.
Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to Assemblies of God, TN District, in loving memory of Phillip Aaron Tilley.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.