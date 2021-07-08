Phillip Houston Heithcock, age 62, of Columbia, Tennessee formerly of Franklin, Tennessee passed away July 6, 2021, after an extended illness. Phillip was born in Williamson County and was a stonemason. He enjoyed fishing, racing, and fixing up trucks. Phillip loved his family and will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Terry Heithcock. Survived by his wife of 27 years, Paulette Heithcock; daughter, Kristen Beasley; parents, Samuel and Betty Heithcock; brother, Gary (Joyce) Heithcock; step-children, Shane Brewington and Alicia (Ben) Lender; eight grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m., Saturday July 10, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. Burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers are Tom, Bruce, and Phil Perry, Josh Heithcock, Gary Heithcock, Jr., Scotty Reed.
Honorary pallbearer will be John Moore.
Memorials may be made to the Phillip Heithcock Memorial Fund.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.