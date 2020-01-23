Phillip Lee Webb, age 52, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Jan. 20, 2020. Phillip gained his wings surrounded by his family and friends.
Phillip was born in Bakersfield, California to the late Bobby Morris Webb and Clara Aust Webb. He was an electrician with Yates Services at Nissan in Smyrna, Tennessee. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved to ride his trike motorcycle. He also loved his two dogs, PeeWee and Nick.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers. Phillip was an amazing man that was loved by so many and our hearts are breaking. He is no longer in pain, but in heaven riding his motorcycle and enjoying the ride. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Melissa Webb; children, Katie (Tyler) Baker, Ashley (Tad) Gates and Shane (Kelli) Webb; brother, Lyn (Lee) Webb; grandchildren, Kyleigh, Tyson and Jenson Baker, Maylie Gates, Reece and Jaxyson Webb. Preceded in death by his sister, Sandy McCloud.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service. Inurnment will be held at Spring Hill Memorial Park. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lyn Webb and Tracy Blakely. Memorial contributions may be made to the Phillip Webb Memorial Fund.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059, www.springhill-memorial.com.
