Phyllis Current, age 90, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2021. Born in Bowling Green, Ohio to the late Harold C. Finch and Dorothy M. McCrory Finch. Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She also loved her Bassets and Buckeyes.
Preceded in death by husband, Dale Russell Current and son, Rory Current.
Survived by son, Kelly (Linda) Current; grandchildren, Brian (Stephanie) Current, Tori (Thomas) Gilmore, Chris, Kristy and Jake Current; and great-grandchildren, Jaden, Gabriel, Leah, Rose, Brenden, Logan, Brooklyn and Camilla.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Park, Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
