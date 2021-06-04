Phyllis Graham Eldridge, age 76, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 31, 2021. Phyllis was the Deputy Court Clerk with Williamson County General Sessions Court and retired after 40 years of service.
Preceded in death by parents, Wayne M. and Emma Adine Marshall Graham; sisters, Gwendolyn Graham and Winifred “Winkie” Graham. Survived by: daughters, Mary H. (Russell) Liles and Laura (David) Grisham; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Amanda Graham, Emily (Justen) Hatmaker and Andrew Liles; cousins, Helen Louise Spivey, Michelle (Brian) Ewing and Connor Ewing.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m., Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Association or the Breast Cancer charity of your choice. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
