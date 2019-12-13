Rachel Lee Narancich, age 43, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 10, 2019.
Rachel was active with Grace Church Nashville including the women’s ministry.
Preceded in death by son, Asher Narancich and mother, Francie Morgan Stauffer. Survived by: husband, Max Narancich of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Abigail “Abbi” Narancich of Franklin, Tennessee; father, Samuel (Marilyn) Stauffer of Branson, Missouri; brothers, Adam (Adriane) Stauffer and Josh (Mandy) Stauffer all of Branson, Missouri; father in law and mother in law, Max and Barbara Narancich of Shell Knob, Missouri; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Michael (Amber) Narancich of San Marcos, California and Melanie (Olley) Camp of Dover, Florida and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Grace Church Nashville, 1097 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, Tennessee 37064 with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Lindell Cooley will officiate. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Grace Church Nashville Women’s Ministry. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com.
