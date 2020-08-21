Ralph “Bugg” Jackson Harper, Jr., age 62, of Columbia, Tennessee passed away Aug. 19, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Williamson County, Tennessee and a member of New Life Baptist church. Ralph was a mechanic for Buford Trucking for over 30 years. He devoted himself to his friends and family by who he will be deeply missed.
Preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Jackson and Betty Osborne Harper; sister, Margaret Sweeney; and son, Hunter Wise. He is survived by his daughters, Jeannie (William) Beard of Lewisburg, Tennessee, Betty Gayle (Santiago) Osornio-loa of Franklin, Tennessee, Sally (Jason) Burcham of Culleoka, Tennessee and Kortnee Wise of Columbia, Tennessee; sons, Jackson (Erin Edwards) Harper of Franklin, Tennessee and Taylor Wise of Columbia, Tennessee; fiancé, Roberta Wise; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers, Richard (Jennifer) Harper and Raymond (Cammie) Harper; first wife and best friend, Vera Harper; best friend, Rosie “Chump” Guthrie and many other loving family members.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ronnie Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Westley Harper, Ronnie Sweeney, Jr, William Sweeney, William Beard, Jason Burcham and Santago Osornio-loa will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be all employees of Buford Trucking and Buford Farm. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.