Ralph Edward Mabry, age 77 of Franklin, passed away Aug. 10 at his home.
He was born in Gainesboro to the late U.L. & Thelma Mabry.
Ralph received his bachelor’s degree from David Lipscomb University. He was a member and former deacon of Brentwood Hills Church of Christ.
Ralph is preceded in death by his brothers in-law, Borden Nettles, Craig Alsup & John Terrell.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Cathee Alsup Mabry; son, Adam (Amber) Mabry; granddaughters, Addison & Ansley Mabry; brother, Morris (Genny) Mabry of Cookeville; sister, Marva Nettles of Franklin; sisters in-law, Aimee Terrell of Franklin & Peggy Alsup of Nashville; brothers in-law, Douglas (Carla) Alsup of Lebanon & Tom (Linda) Alsup of Nashville and many other loving family members.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jonathan Seamon will officiate.
Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Mac Alsup, Hunter Alsup, Tommy Alsup, Doug Mabry, David Nettles and Jon Nettles. Memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund.
