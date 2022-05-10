Ralph Milton Shinbaum, age 87, passed away April 27, 2022. Ralph was born in Davidson County to the late Harold and Ida Wise Shinbaum, grew up in Memphis and made his home in Franklin, Tennessee. At the time of his passing he resided in The Villages, Florida. He was a past member of Middle Tennessee Football and Basketball Officials Associations, Past President of Middle Tennessee Human Resource Association and retired after 24 years of service with Inter-City Products Corporation.
Preceded in death by wife, Rosemary Shinbaum. Survived by: wife, Linda Seibel; sons, Richard Lamar (Heidi) Shinbaum and Rodney James (Melanie) Shinbaum; grandchildren, Stephani, Joshua, Kaitlyn and Brock; extended family, Brenda (Tim) Ford, Scott (Colleen) Seibel, Jeff (Nicole) Seibel; grandchildren, Nikola and Juliana Seibel, Matthew and Breanna Ford, Morgan and Connor Seibel; special nephew, Dana Shinbaum and special niece, Valerie Shinbaum and other loving family members.
Funeral services will be conducted 3 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service. Entombment will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Remembrance Mausoleum. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be retired and present Middle Tennessee Football Official Association. Memorials may be made to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Multiple Myeloma 4301 West Markham St., Little Rock, AR 72205 or National Kidney Foundation, 2120 Crestmoor Road, Nashville, TN 37215.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
