Mr. Raymond Edwin Ragsdale, age 87, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Jan. 3, 2020.
Born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Sam and Lenora Ragsdale. He was a member of Parkway Church of Christ in Franklin. Raymond also preached for over 50 years at the Church of Christ at Bedford in Shelbyville, Tennessee. He was a merchandiser for W.E. Stephens Manufacturing and Washington Manufacturing companies until retirement. After he retired, he began working for Wal-Mart in Franklin where he worked for several years.
Preceded in death by his brothers, Joe Ragsdale and Sam Ragsdale, Jr.; sisters, Louise Hicks and Polly Johnson. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Geneva Gunnel Ragsdale of Franklin, Tennessee; daughter, Jeanne (Danny) Womble of Franklin, Tennessee; sister, Irene (James) Adams of Cummings, Georgia; grandchildren, Daniel (Megan) Womble of Chapel Hill, Tennessee and Chelsea (Jonathan) Boyce of Shelbyville, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Cayden, Caroline and Charley Womble and Sawyer, Montgomery and Jase Boyce.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Philip Crawley, Rick Rainwater and Jonathan Boyce will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Daniel Womble, Bud Adams, Steve Adams, Kent Curtis, Dion Gordon and Randy Matlock. Honorary pallbearers will be members and former members of the Church of Christ at Bedford in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visitation will be 3-6 p.m. Sunday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
