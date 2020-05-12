Rev. Carl Dean Hampton, age 82, of Franklin, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2020.
He received his masters degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas and pastored Southern Baptist churches in Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Florida with 40 years of service. While continuing to pastor he also served over 20 years with the U.S. Army National Guard as Chaplain.
Preceded in death by parents, James Ezra Hampton and Artie Floyd Hampton; stepmother, Eula Harris Hampton and brother, Jimmy Lee Hampton. Survived by: loving wife of 65 years, Patsy Bellew Hampton of Franklin, Tennessee; son, Craig (Cathy) Hampton of Franklin, Tennessee; daughters, Beverly (Ben) Stanley of Pensacola, Florida and Sandy (Bryan) Lake of Cumming, Georgia; grandchildren, Ben Kyle Stanley, Allison (Phillip) Kunze, Ashley (Ryan) Flood, Justin (Meredith) Hampton, Travis (Abby) Hampton and John Lake; great-grandchildren, Felicity, Lucky and Jamie Kunze, Emerson and Lainey Flood, Bennett and Lydia Hampton and Jackson Hampton and other loving family members.
A private family graveside service will be conducted Monday, May 11, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family members will serve as pallbearers. Due to the current conditions with the virus, the family will have a Celebration of Life Service later in the summer. They appreciate your love and support during this time. Memorial gifts may be made to Mission: Dignity, a ministry of GuideStone Financial Resources at www.missiondignity.org, or Samaritan’s Purse at www.samaritanspurse.org.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289, williamsonmemorial.com
