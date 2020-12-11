Rev. James H. McElhaney, age 83, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Dec. 7, 2020. Born in 1937 to the late Earl and Marie Walden McElhaney. Rev. McElhaney devoted his life to the Lord and spent 62 years in ministry as an evangelist and pastor. He loved his family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 62 years, Marilyn Guill McElhaney; children, Jani and (Sandy) Martin, James McElhaney II, and Rev. Jonathan and (Mitzi) McElhaney; siblings, Bobbie Crabtree, Betty Bibbs, and Bill and (Dolly) McElhaney; and grandchildren, Jimmy McElhaney, Morgan, Mason, Miles, and Madelyn McElhaney. Preceded in death by his sister, Mary Robbins.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 with Rev. Jonathan McElhaney officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, masks are required to attend. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to LifeChange UPC, 1316 Huffines Ridge Dr. Franklin, TN 37067.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 5239 Main Street, Spring Hill, TN 37174 www.springhill-memorial.com 931-486-0059
