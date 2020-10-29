Reverend Donald Ray Tindle, 73, of Spring Hill, Tennessee who formerly pastored churches in Cottage Hills, Illinois and Nashville, Tennessee suddenly entered into the arms of his loving Lord and Savior on Oct. 27, 2020 in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Born in Fredonia, Kansas on Oct. 19, 1947 to the late Alfred Ray Tindle and Mildred Arlene Coates Tindle. He retired from the ministry in 2016 and after retirement attended Grace Fellowship Church. He also proudly served with honors as a United States Marine, and a was loving friend to many. In his youth, Don was a star athlete in football, baseball, basketball and track. He was an assistant coach for various high school football programs, but he was proudest of the fact that he taught his grandson to throw a perfect spiral before he could walk. His grandson, Braden, was his pride and joy. Don was also an avid fisherman and loved teaching his grandson to fish.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Cleyonne Hempen; brother-in-law, Don Struckmeyer; nephew, Ray Struckmeyer; and his dearest friend, Clayton Moorman. Survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Ginny Brock Tindle; daughter, Kimberly (Brian) Adams; grandson, Braden Christopher Adams; sisters, Betty Tindle Struckmeyer, Jeannie Tindle (Klint Traylor) and Gloria Tindle; brother-in-law, Ron Hempen; one nephew, several nieces, several great nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Morse officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Friday. Active pallbearers are Braden Adams, Brian Adams, Bob Plummer, Bobby Plummer, Steve Clothier, Lee Kafer and Curtis Varga. If you wish, memorials in honor of Rev Donald Ray Tindle may be made to Grace Fellowship Church c/o Bob Plummer at 126 Lancaster Drive Franklin, TN 37064. The Burial with Military Honors will take place on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane Nashville, TN 37221. Family and Friends will meet at the Cemetery on Friday at 1:45 p.m.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 5239 MAIN ST. SPRING HILL, TN 37174 www.springhill-memorial.com 931-486-0059
