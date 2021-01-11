Rhoda Marie Mackezyk, age 52, of Columbia, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Jan. 9, 2021 with her husband and daughter by her side after a strong and courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born on Aug. 13, 1968 in Bad Axe, Michigan. After graduating from Central Michigan University she married and moved with Terry to Columbia, Tennessee in 1990 where she began her life-long passion of teaching math at Spring Hill High School for 26 years. Rhoda was very involved in her community where she led many clubs, school organizations and was a member of WellSpring Christian Church. Along with her many activities, one thing she deeply enjoyed was spending time with her husband and kids at sporting events. She enjoyed cooking and playing cards. Most of all she loved her family and her grandkids. Rhoda was a very loving and compassionate person who spent her lifetime caring for her family and others. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She leaves behind her loving husband, Terry Mackezyk; parents, Otto and Loraine Miller Fluegge; children, Daniel Mackezyk, Crystal (Scott) Parrott and Michael Mackezyk; grandchildren, Jaxon and Holly Parrott; siblings, Veronica Fluegge, Grant Fluegge, Regina (Jeff) Rastello and Leigh (Jimmy) Osentoski. Preceded in death by mother and father-in-law, Arnold and Genevieve “Jenny” Mackezyk; brother-in-law, Larry Mackezyk; and niece, Sarah Schindler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with pastor Andy Hudleson officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow in Spring Hill Memorial Park-Evergreen Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Gilda’s Club or the American Cancer Society.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
