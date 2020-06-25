Richard Alexander Stitt, age 96, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on June 18, 2020.
He was born in Newark, New Jersey to the late Richard and Leonide Stitt. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Stitt of 69 years; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Mark Williams of Spring Hill, Tennessee; son, Richard Adam Stitt of Fairfield, California; daughter and son-in-law Patricia and James Spiesbach of Kenilworth, New Jersey; sister, Barbara Lizotte of Marlboro, New Hampshire; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as several beloved nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Irvington High School and Seton Hall University, New Jersey. He lived in Irvington, New Jersey; Astoria, New York; Scotch Plains, Basking Ridge, Point Pleasant, Brick Township, New Jersey; North Naples, Tequesta, Hobe Sound, Florida; Spring Hill and Franklin, Tennessee.
He served in the Air Force in WWII as a pilot in the South Pacific and served in The Reserves and National Guard in New Jersey as a pilot. He worked 35 years in New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. and retired as a District Manager in 1983.
He was past president of the Rotary Club of Irvington, Director of the Chamber of Commerce, and in several leadership positions in the Boy Scouts in New Jersey; volunteer in North Naples Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center; and Trustee in the First Presbyterian Church of Point Pleasant, New Jersey; Deacon in Hobe Sound Community Presbyterian Church, a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, Tennessee and most recently First Presbyterian Church of Spring Hill.
A memorial service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN. Rev. David Sawyer will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Richard Still may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Spring Hill, 5344 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174.
There will be a private internment at Fairview Cemetery, in Westfield, NJ at a later date.
