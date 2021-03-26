Richard Allen Snead, age 65, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on
Monday, March 22, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
Rich was born in Los Angeles, California to James and Grace Snead. He grew up in San Gabriel, California. He graduated from Long Beach State University with a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. He married M’Lissa Hyland Brown on June 24, 1989, in Pasadena, California. Rich’s career in the NFL spanned over 30 years. He worked for several NFL teams including the Tennessee Titans, San Diego Chargers, L.A. and Oakland Raiders, and the New York Jets.
Rich loved his demanding career in football, but when time allowed, he
would head to the Pacific Ocean to surf. He also enjoyed gardening, and his yard had to be perfect--no weed stood a chance. However, his favorite joy was spending time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, M’Lissa; son, Bill Brown and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Cooper and Caroline Brown; and his brother, Steven.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, Tennessee, with Pastor Bryan Brooks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard Allen Snead’s memory may be made to Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.
