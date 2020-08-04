Richard Allen Vargo, age 74, of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on April 28, 2020.
Richard is preceded in death by his loving wife, Karen Louise Vargo. He leaves behind his siblings, Mickey Varga and Nancy (Paul) Varga Tockstein; and grandchildren, Michael (Brendan) Vargo, Ashley Romanek and Shanna.
Visitation with the family will be 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 with Service to follow at 2 p.m. with military honors.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
