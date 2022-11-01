Richard Charles McDavitt, 81, passed away peacefully on October 30 surrounded by loved ones.
At his request, a small family service will be held at Brentwood United Methodist Church. Friends are welcome to visit family Saturday, November 5 from 2:00 -4:00 at 6022 Martingale Lane, Brentwood, TN.
Rich was born January 21, 1941 in Aurora, IL. He was a graduate of Kemper Military Academy and The University of Mississippi. Following graduation Rich joined the United States Marine Corps Reserves and began his career as a financial planner in Nashville, TN.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edna & Ardath McDavitt and son Richard Charles McDavitt, Jr. Survivors include his wife Linda, daughters Susan McDavitt and Sarah Green – grandchildren Mary Lauren Green and Jimmy Green –sister Deann Little and brothers Jack and Bill McDavitt as well as many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
