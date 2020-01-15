Richard Harold Nielsen died peacefully at home Jan. 13, 2020 surrounded by his family.
Memorial Services will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Richard Nielsen to Alive Hospice, Inc. 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203 or The YMCA of Middle Tennessee, 1000 Church St., Nashville, TN 37203.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com.
