Richard John Satchell, age 67, and a 32-year resident of Franklin, was born in London, England on Nov. 2, 1952. He first met his Lord and Savior at the age of 32 at Belmont Church and finally met Him face to face on Oct. 20, 2020. He was met in Heaven with rejoicing and open arms, but he will be missed greatly here on earth.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years this month, Lisa Boling Satchell; their sons, Andrew John Satchell and Stephen Ellis Satchell; daughter-in-law, Baylee Neal Satchell; mother-in-law, Nita Hannah Boling; sisters-in-law, Sandra Greenwood, Cathy Boling Conner (Gil) and Beth Boling (Bill); and a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom loved him and will miss his quiet, congenial presence at family gatherings.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Irene Satchell; brother, Ken Satchell; father-in-law, Bill Boling, Sr.; and brothers-in-law, Bill Boling, Jr. and Bill Greenwood, Jr.
He was a quiet man with a keen intellect, sharp wit and curiosity for learning. He was so proud of his sons and was looking forward to cheering on their continued successes into adulthood. He was a computer programmer by training and spent many years working in the Nashville computer industry. He was a graduate of Manchester Institute of Science and Tech, where he received his degree in Manchester, England. Rich and Lisa met their lifelong friends through attending Belmont Church and Grace Center.
His family would like to thank the medical team at Williamson Medical Center, who provided Rich such excellent care during these challenging days.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in Williamson Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rich Satchell Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289
