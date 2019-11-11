Richard (Rick) Hubert Lowe III of Brentwood, Tennessee went home to be with The Lord on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m., just in time to be in Heaven for Morning Worship.
Born in Roanoke, Virginia on Jan. 7, 1953 to Dr. Richard H. Lowe Jr, M.D. and Mrs. Mary Bernice Snider (Lowe) McIlhany. Rick married the love of his life, Sarah (Burris) Lowe on April 19, 1979. They were married just over 40 years at the time of his passing. He was the loving father of four children and the very (very!) proud “#1 Poppa” of five beautiful grandchildren.
Rick was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church for over 15 years. He loved his church greatly and served its ministry passionately as a Deacon. He was an Ordained Deacon in the Southern Baptist Church for over 30 years, previously serving in that capacity in Cary, NC and McKinney, TX. During their 40 years together, Rick & Sarah’s ministry also included 31 years with The National Day of Prayer Task Force.
Rick graduated from Roanoke College with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1975. He worked for over three decades as a Pharmaceutical Sales Director with Abbott Laboratories and retired in 2008.
After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, traveling the country with his wife in their many ministry adventures, men’s ministries and mentoring young men of God. Known to all as the friendliest of men, unquestionably one of his favorite past times was talking to people! He never met a stranger, and he cherished every long-term friendship.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary, and sister, Sherrie Spence.
Left to cherish his wonderful memory are his wife Sarah; two sisters, Debra (Sean) Klimek and Lisa Lowe; and one brother, Craig Lowe, all of Nashville; five siblings-in-law, Jonathan (Carolyn) Burris of Fredericksburg, VA, Anita (Bill) Wallis, David (Alesia) Burris, and Rebecca Burris Spires of Salisbury, NC. He is also survived by his four children, Traci (Brian) Gamble, Pressie E. Marino II, Bernice (Josh) Pennington, Catherine (Erik) Lundquist and five grandchildren, Daphne, Mathilda, Ella, Voltaire and Jackson, as well as many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, November 15th from 5-7 pm and on Saturday 10:30 am – 12:30 pm at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN 37027. The memorial service will follow on Saturday at 1 pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be sent to Brentwood Baptist Church to be divided between Rick’s three ministries – Deacons, Nurture Team, and Intercessory Prayer. The family thanks you in advance for helping to continue the work that was so important to him.
An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com (615)377-0775
