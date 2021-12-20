Ricky Dale Davis, age 66, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away on Dec. 12, 2021. His is preceded in death by his parents, Emery Buford Davis and Mary Ruth Davis. He is survived by his siblings, James Buford Davis and wife Terry, the Late Gary Michael Davis and wife Alice, Tammy Michelle Diefenthal; loving children, Christy Mangrum and husband Todd, the Late Austin Davis, Ashley McElhiney, Alicia Davis and husband Dale Bradley; cherished grandchildren, Will, Nick and Hannah Hyche, Jayden McCord, Ava and Weston McElhiney, Dalton and Ayden Bradley, Dalton Davis; nieces and nephews, Travis, Lelslie, Bodie, and Cody Davis, Aubrey and Avery Diefenthal; great-nieces, Bailey Edgin and Lille Davis.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Williams Memorial. Jim Taylor will officiate. Family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. before the service. Burial will be at Sparkman Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bodie Davis, Cody Davis, Ellis Jarrett, Gary Fewell, Jeff Klinger, Terry Anderson.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
