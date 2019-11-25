Mr. Ricky Harris, age 62, of Franklin, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Nov. 22, 2019.
Ricky was born and raised in Thompson’s Station, Tennessee to the late Robert Harris and Martha Love Harris. Ricky served as a Deacon of the New Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church. He spent most of his career as a farmer and later retired from the State of TN Highway Department. He was a humble man and one that you could always count on. Most of all he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He loved God and his family more than anything. He enjoyed watching sports, especially football. During football season he would be wearing his crimson and white, saying “Roll Tide.”
Ricky leaves behind his bride of 43 years, Karen Davis Harris; daughter, Amy Grubb; son-in-law, Marty Grubb; grandson, Noah Fulton; granddaughter, Morgan Grubb; siblings, Ann (Gene) Hartley, Robbie (Jerry) Jennette, Connie (Ronald) Johnson, Bonnie Crutcher, Sue Batey, Debbie Bacon and Carol (Lewis) Wright; mother and father-in-law, W.B. and Mary Davis. Preceded in death are siblings, Wayne Harris, Herschel Harris, Evelyn Bennett, and Johnny Harris.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Edd Luna officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Harris Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brad Jennette, Brian Hartley, Greg Upchurch, Jason Binkley, John Crutcher, Noah Fulton and Adam Crawford. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Harris, Ken Harris, Wayne Arrington, Steve Cothran and Billy Watson. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Macedonia Freewill Baptist Church. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
