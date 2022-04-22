Ricky Lynn King, age 57, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away April 11, 2022. He was born in Franklin, Tennessee. Ricky is preceded in death by mother, Mattie Belle Sabedra; father, Larry Taylor; sister, Tammy Bell Sabedra; brother, Leon Harris. He is survived by his son, Ricky Lynn King, Jr.; half-siblings, Larry Taylor, Jennifer (Jeff) Locke and Dolores (Mark) Pack; brothers, Ray Clinton and Lepolo Sabedra; sisters, Judy (Eddie) Anglin, Juanita (Homer) Stewart and Gary Dale Holt; three grandchildren and several other loving family members. Funeral service will be held 6 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. JJ King will officiate. Memorials may be made to the Ricky Lynn King Memorial Fund.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.