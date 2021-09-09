Ricky W. Jones, age 41, of Spring Hill, Tennessee went to be with his heavenly father on Sept. 4, 2021. Born on Feb. 20, 1980 to Cathy Moore Jones and Ronnie “Moe” Jones. He attended Spring Hill High School and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church on Sugar Ridge Road. He was an avid collector of classic model cars and was a big fan of NASCAR. He loved to fish and ride four-wheelers with his cousins and nephew. Ricky was baptized at 14 years old and loved Jesus. He was a good man and loved his family with all of his heart. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He leaves behind his loving mother, Cathy Jones of Columbia, Tennessee; father, Ronnie “Moe” Jones of Eden, North Carolina; brother, Chris Jones of Spring Hill, Tennessee; grandmothers, Hazel Coleman Jones of Spring Hill, Tennessee and Patsy Moore of Columbia, Tennessee; nephew, Christopher Jones of Spring Hill, Tennessee and several loving aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Billy Ray Moore and Donald “Pap” Jones.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service. Ricky will be laid to rest in the Moore Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chris Jones, David Jones, Tom Moore, Jackson Jones, Darrell Moore, and David Henson. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church. Services in care of SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 5239 Main St. Spring Hill, TN 37174. www.springhill-memorial.com 931-486-0059
