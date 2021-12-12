Robert Binkley Howell, of Palmyra, age 48, passed away on Dec. 6, 2021. He loved his Titans, Vols and searching for arrowheads. He loved traveling, outdoors and spending time with family. He was a jack of all trades and could live off the land. Robert was an HVAC Installation Manager for Mainstream Heating and Cooling in Clarksville.
He is preceded in death by his father, Robert Binkley Howell, Jr. and brother, Eric Howell. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Kimberly Howell; his beloved children, Gregory “Luke” Howell, Robert “Colt” Howell, Billy “Garric” Howell, Albert “Raylan” Howell, Renee “Ersy” Howell; mother, Barbara (Diana) Howell; mother-in-law, Pat Rader; grandchild, Syler Howell; cherished brother, Gary (Brandy) Howell; adoptive sister, Alivia Wunderlich-Howell; dear stepmother, Michelle Perkins and loved friend, Carol Osburn.
Visitation will be on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, from 2:30-8 p.m. and Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, from 8 a.m.-noon at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at noon with Pastor J.J. King and Pastor Phillip Chambers with burial to follow at Pond Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Luke Howell, Gary Howell, Mike Howell, Joe Howel Jr. (Bubba Joe), Joe and Kevin Pratt, Jamie Coleman, and Jerry Wyckoff. Honorary Pallbearers include: Jason Burdette, Bobby Walker, Lane Howell, Dalton Howell.
