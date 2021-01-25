Robert (Bob) Steely Bennett, age 77, died unexpectedly Jan. 17, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born Sept. 15, 1943 in Stamford, Texas, the son of John McKinney Bennett, Jr. and Vera Steely Bennett. Bob graduated from Texas Tech University in 1966 with a degree in Accounting.
He had a long and successful career as a database architect retiring in 2017 from Hewlett-Packard/Autonomy Corporation. Bob was a devoted husband and married Tina Foust in August 2019. Bob loved fly fishing, traveling, bird watching, cooking and home brewing. He was a cat lover and will be remembered for his ever so kind and generous spirit.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his previous wife, Judith Daugharthy Bennett; sons, Robert Steely Bennett, Jr. and Samuel G. Sharbutt; and brother, John McKinney Bennett, III. He is survived by his wife, Tina Foust Bennett; children by marriage, Nathan, Celeste and Bethany Foust; daughter, Suzanne (Scott) Dahlberg; grandchildren, Beau and Sadie Dahlberg; sister, Martha Susan (Joseph) Arnold; brother, Richard (Nell) Bennett; beloved nieces, nephews, extended family in the U.S. and Germany, and dearest friend Tracy Freeman.
A graveside service of remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. on Jan. 30, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Gardens located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. Rev. Tambi Swiney, officiating. Masks and social distancing required to attend. The service will also be live streamed and archived on Bob’s Facebook page. Memorial contributions can be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, www.adoptwcac.org.
