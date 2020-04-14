Robert "Bobby" D. Neese, age 36, of Brentwood, Tennessee, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Bobby was born on March 29, 1984, to Robert E. Neese and Helen Duvall Neese in Willingboro, New Jersey. He attended high school at Brentwood Academy and studied Ocean Engineering at Virginia Tech. Professionally, Bobby worked as a Naval Architect and Ocean Engineer in Washington, D.C., and later Key West, Florida.
Throughout his life Bobby could be found piloting a sailboat through 15-foot waves, racing with a 300-pound log through waist-deep mud, or traveling through Africa by bush plane. Whether diving the Indian Ocean, captaining a swim team, or photographing the Tasmanian devil, Bobby could always be counted upon to stop and help a friend – or start a party.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Myrtle and Lonnie Duvall; paternal grandparents, Ben and Helen Neese; and aunt, Ruth Ann Duvall Wells “Freddie.”
Bobby is survived by his mother, Helen Duvall Neese; father, Robert E. Neese (Corinne); brother, Benjamin W. Neese; uncles, Lonnie P. Duvall (Deborah) and David L. Duvall (Cindy); and aunt, Janet Schaefer.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Harpeth Presbyterian Church, 3077 Hillsboro Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027 (615.373.8387).
