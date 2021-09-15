Robert Brown McArtor, age 88, of Benton, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Robert was born on August 10, 1933 in Springfield, Missouri to Brown and Lula Mae Luper McArtor. Robert is a United States Air Force veteran. He was a devoted husband and faithful servant to his family. He worked in the aerospace industry during the Apollo space program, then finished his career in the machine shop business.
He was an active member in the Baptist church, current member of First Baptist Church, Spring Hill, Tennessee. He and wife, Cathy, enjoyed square dancing and traveling.
Robert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Catherine Hester McArtor; daughter, Bev Kassis (Dan) of Nashville; two sons, Jerry McArtor (Cindy) of Benton and Tony McArtor of Nashville; brother, James “Bud” McArtor of Kansas City, Missouri; seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jane Rand, and sister-in-laws, Betty and Lucy McArtor.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr are handling the arrangements.
