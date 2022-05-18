Robert Earl “Bob” Padgett, age 93, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 5, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1928 in Knoxville, Tennessee to the late William E. and Lillian Biggers Padgett. He married the love of his life, Doris Vananda and celebrated 64 years of marriage prior to her passing.
Bob worked in sales and management at Knoxville Concrete Pipe Co. for more than 30 years. His motto in sales was “people do business with people they like” and he was liked by everyone he met. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman that enjoyed boating and fishing. He shared his secrets of catching catfish with many others. He retired in 1978 and spent the next 40 years with Doris at their house on Norris Lake and their home in Sarasota, Florida. A faithful Christian, he and Doris were members of several Baptist churches throughout the years.
In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, William E. “Bill” Padgett. He is survived by his son, John (Pam) Padgett; daughter, Penny (Thomas G. Jr.) Wilson; grandchildren, Trey (Megan) Wilson, John Wilson, Will Padgett and Kelsey Padgett (Ben) Freeman; great-grandchildren, Jack and Ford Wilson and Eleanor and Cecilia Freeman.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorials may be made to The DennisonForum.org or Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Road Townsend, TN 37882. A Celebration of Life will be conducted 1 p.m., Thursday June 9, 2022 at Brentwood United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Townsend, TN at the Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church Cemetery on Friday June 10, 2022 at 2 p.m.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com.
