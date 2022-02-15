Robert Earl Schaffer passed away Jan. 21, 2022 at the age of 87. Born April 9, 1934, Robert was preceded in death by his parents Alma and Ervin Schaffer, and his brother, Ervin Schaffer, Jr.
Robert is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ginger (Lillian); a daughter, Kay (Kent) Wills; son, Bob; two stepsons, Linwood (Debbie) Sullivan and Troy (Linda) Sullivan; seven grandchildren, Jessie Sullivan, Michael Wills, Ellen Wills Ball, Katherine Sullivan Pennell, Melissa Sullivan, Steven Sullivan and Brian Sullivan; and four great grandchildren, Brycen Phillibaum, Isaiah Deem, Lili Pearl Deem and Sullivan Pennell.
A veteran, Robert served in the U. S. Army, following which he attended and graduated from The University of Richmond with a bachelor’s degree in History and a minor in the Bible. He owned and operated a men’s clothing store for approximately 10 years. He remained in the sales profession until his retirement. He and Ginger have been members of Brentwood Baptist Church for more than 30 years.
Robert will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. When living in Virginia he was a long-time member of The Lions Club and The Kiwanis Club. He touched the hearts of many.
A Celebration of Robert’s Life will be held in the spring. Details will be forthcoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.