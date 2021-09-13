Robert Ewell “Bobby” Morgan, age 82, of Kingston Springs, Tennessee passed away Sept. 5, 2021. Bobby was born in Robertson County, Tennessee to the late Ewell Monroe Morgan and Reba Gladys Collier Morgan. He was a Construction Superintendent. Bobby loved cooking, word search books, Green Bay Packers, No. 9 Chase Elliott, grilling on holidays and loved traveling to Colorado and Florida Beaches. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Casey Morgan, granddaughter, Marley Victory, and nephew Scott Russell.
Survived by his wife, Sandra Haskins Morgan; sons, Pete Morgan, Kenneth (Janice) Morgan, Quintin (Jennifer) Morgan; daughters, Phyllis (Mike) Williams, Katie (John) Owen, Nicole (Jamie) Weverka, Demetria Victory; step- daughters, Crystal Skinner and Kayla Sharp; brothers, James Morgan, Gary Morgan; sisters, Barbara Davis, Faye Morgan, Brenda Russell; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his grand fur babies, Barksley and Luna.
Funeral services will be conducted 12:30 p.m., Thursday Sept. 9, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Bronson Morgan officiating. Burial will follow in Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Thursday.
Active pallbearers are Terry Clayborn, Michael Capps, Phillip Beard, Steve Davis, Levi Davis, Jamie Weverka, Michael Easley and William Russell.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
