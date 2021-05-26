Robert F. Hill Jr (Fletcher), age 80, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away May 19, 2021 after a brave battle with cancer. Born Aug. 15, 1940 and a native of Nashville, Tennessee, Air Force veteran, dedicated father of three girls, lifelong mechanic, and avid car enthusiast.
Preceded in death by his parents: Robert. F. Hill Sr. and Gertrude Kelly Hill of Nashville, Tennessee. Survived by his daughters, Julie Hill Puckett (Lloyd), Karen Hill Jackson (David), and Kelli Hill Grisez (Mark); mother of his children, Nancy M. Hill; his siblings, Patsy Winecoff of Nashville, Tennessee, Jackie Kelly of Evansville, Indiana, and Phillip E. Hill of Mount Juliet, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Kaitlin Puckett Harris (Wesley), Magan Puckett Ferguson (Douglas), Anna-Marie Grisez and Bridget Jackson; three step-grandchildren, David Jackson Jr., Brandon Jackson and Sydney Jackson; six great-grandchildren, Charlie and Indie Harris, Juliette, Samuel, Scarlett and Ezekiel Ferguson; many beloved nieces and nephews; and longtime companion, Luanne Paquette.
Mr. Hill grew up in Inglewood, attended Holy Name Parish and School as well as a 1958 graduate of Father Ryan High School. A longtime resident of Donelson, Tennessee, member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church Parish, The Knights of Columbus #4972, and Toastmasters.
After his honorable service as an Airman First Class in U.S. Air Force, Mr. Hill worked as a brakeman for L&N Railroad following his father’s footsteps. He also owned and operated Union 76 service station in Donelson, Tennessee, partnered Thompson Brake and Alignment, and worked in various auto-related companies as an ASE certified Master Mechanic. Fulfilling his life-long dream of working in professional motorsports, Fletcher moved to Atlanta, Georgia where he enjoyed his years working with Reed Cams, ProShocks and Peach State Speedway. Mr. Hill’s passions included building engines, restoring cars, and mentoring others, especially his nephews. Fletcher loved the Lord Jesus Christ, his work, his dogs, his country, and most all, his family. For historical background, Mr. Hill was a direct descendent of Major Green Hill of Brentwood, TN, c.1790, Revolutionary War Veteran and founder of the Liberty Methodist Church. Historical marker at Concord Road and Green Hill Blvd. The family cemetery is located on the former estate property at the entrance of the Liberty Downs neighborhood. Services will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home on Columbia Avenue in Franklin, TN, Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 with visitation noon-1 p.m. and funeral service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Wounded Warrior Project.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
