Robert Franklin Hall, 83, died June 27, 2020. A resident of Brentwood and a retired Delta Airline pilot, he was one of the original wave of investors—rehabbing properties on Music Row, Lockeland Springs and Historic Edgefield as well as promoting the revitalization of Five Points in East Nashville in the late 1970’s-1980’s.
Born July 18, 1936 in Nashville to parents Kathryn Capley and Greye Hall. He absolutely loved East Nashville and East High School—Class of ’54. Coincidentally, Bob Hall met his wife, Janell Glasgow-Hall, at The 1982 Lockeland Springs Christmas Tour of Homes and they both annually attended subsequent tours until his ill health three years ago.
Significantly, he also adored his daughters.
A Navy veteran, he attended David Lipscomb University. He was a Delta Airlines pilot/captain for 32 years. Bob was a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church.
Survivors include: wife, Janell Glasgow-Hall; daughters, Cindy (Rod) Reynolds, Kathryn Hall and Laura Hall; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by brother Danny Hall.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. – noon on Friday, July 3 with service at noon on July 3 at Spring Hill Funeral Home on Gallatin Road. Masks mandatory. The service will be live-streamed.
