Robert Jerald Goins, age 68, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. Robert was born in Williamson County to the late Joseph Edward Goins and Irene Johnson Goins and grew up in the Triune Community. He was retired from sales with Pepsi and Purity Diaries. Robert loved cooking and grilling and getting together for family gatherings. He was a very good Handyman and Robert never met a stranger. He loved his family dearly and he will be sadly missed.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, David E. Goins, Alvin R. Goins, sister, Lula Long.
Survived by his wife of 29 years, Rachael Howington Goins; son, Aaron (Katelyn) Goins; daughters, Angela Higgins, April (Jeremy) Kidd and Ashley (Adam) Jones; brothers, Jack Goins, Billy (Karen) Goins, Wayne ( Tammy) Goins and Sammy (Colleen) Goins; sisters, Joyce Waller, Joann Mott, Barbara (Tommy) Eason and Cathy Goins; and nine grandchildren.
Services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday July 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and visitation with the family will be on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Roberts Eulogy will be by Neil Johnstone and Mike Spelta. Burial will follow the service in Triune Cemetery.
Serving as active pallbearers are Sal Pirrone, Tony Boyd, Scott Goins, Alan Deason, Mike Spelta and Neil Johnstone. Honorary pallbearers are Morris Johnson and Robert’s brothers, Wayne, Sammy, Billy and Jack Goins.
In Lieu of flowers, if you wish, memorials may be made to the Kevin Davis Memorial Fund, and to donate in Roberts memory, go to fatherryan.myschoolapp.com.
If unable to attend, condolences may be left for the family at williamsonmemorial.com.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin,TN 37064 615-794-2289
