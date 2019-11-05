Robert Joseph “Joe” Crace, age 89, of Brentwood, Tennessee, formerly of Ocala, Florida passed away Nov. 1, 2019.
He was born in South Webster, Ohio to the late Ronald T. and Ethyl Rawlins Crace. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Korean conflict. He was the founder, CEO and President of Hickory Specialties Crossville/Ocala/Brentwood.
He is preceded in death by wife, Rita Harr Crace and son, Joseph B. Crace. He is survived by son, R. Kelly (Cindy) Crace; daughter in-law, Michele Crace; grandchildren, Joseph B. Jr. (Deirdre) Crace, Michael G. Crace, Robert L. (Maya) Crace and Kevin P. Crace (Keith); and great-grandchild, Genevieve L. Crace.
A family graveside service will be conducted at noon on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Jim Taylor officiating. Active pallbearers will be Joseph B. Crace, Jr., Robert L. Crace, R. Kelly Crace, Michael G. Crace, Kevin P. Crace and Keith Johnson. Memorials may be made to Samaritan’s Purse at samaritanspurse.org or to the Nashville Rescue Mission, 639 Lafayette Street, Nashville, TN 37203-4226. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
