Robert “Poppy” Burr, age 74, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Sept. 4, 2021. Robert was born in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Morris and Johnnie Burr. Robert retired from BellSouth with over 32 years of service. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kaylen Marie Burr and grandson, Kobert Tallant Burr. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Gail Shirley Burr; sons, Glenn (Shelia) Burr of Blountville, Tennessee and Craig (Deena) Burr of Franklin, Tennessee; grandchildren, Regan Burr, Halie (Kevin) Cox and Kai Zelaya.
A Celebration of Life Service for Robert will be held at a later date. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
