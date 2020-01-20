Robert Ray Mayes was born on May 17, 1928 in Robertson County to the late Odell Margiotta. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He owned and operated Mayes Electric Service in Nashville and also worked as a farmer, realtor, and truck driver over the years. Bob and his wife were faithful members of Triune Baptist Church for many years, and he was named Deacon Emeritus by the church. He loved country music, antique cars and tractors, farming, his dog Annie, and talking to people, as he never met a stranger.
Bob was a faithful husband, son, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother. He is survived by his loving wife and constant companion of 65 years, Geraldine Clanton Mayes; daughters, Melanie Mayes, Marcia Mayes, and Valerie Mayes Petschulat (David); grandchildren, Geneva Petschulat (Paul Attea), Sam Petschulat, Robert (Rob) Petschulat, Jack Petschulat, Katelyn (Katie) Mayes, Molly Mayes; and great-grandson, Max Attea. He is also survived by his older brother Maurice (Norma) Mayes of Long Island, New York.
As Bob chose to donate his body to Vanderbilt Research, the burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nashville Rescue Mission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.