Robert Walter Burns, age 81, of the Bending Chestnut Community went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Robert was born in Williamson Co., Tennessee on Feb. 25, 1939, son of the late Jasper Emmitt and Willie Mae Burns.
He was preceded in death by his 20 brothers, sisters, half-brothers and half-sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 58 years, Margaret Edwards Burns; daughter, Suzanne Luft; son, Timothy (Connie) Burns; grandchildren, Clayton (Shiloh) Burns, Trey Stout and Ryan (Amber Kelly) Burns; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 3 p.m. with Bro. Jay Logan and Bro. Tommy Fox officiating. Visitation from 1 p.m. until service time.
Grandsons, nephews and friends will service as pallbearers.
Howard Anderson, James Edwards, Ewell McCandless, Bill Stout and members of the Williamson Co. Rescue Squad will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Burial to follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may take the form of donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to the Williamson Co. Rescue Squad in loving memory of Robert Walter Burns.
WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
