Robert Wayne Toombs, age 90, of College Grove, Tennessee passed away June 16, 2020.
Member of Millview Church of Christ. Preceded in death by wife, Gertrude Nebetha Baxter Toombs; grandchildren, Bonnie Elizabeth Wales Brandon and Nathan Seth Wales; parents, Carlton and Margaret Toombs; brother, Carl Toombs; and sister, Doris Jones. Survived by: daughters, Donna (John) Patterson of Hendersonville, Tennessee, Cheryl (Ron) Pittman of Franklin, Tennessee and Lisa (Rick) Wales of College Grove, Tennessee; brothers, Charlie (Ruth) Toombs of Hermitage, Tennessee and Jimmy Toombs of Hendersonville, Tennessee; sister, Joyce (T.J.) Wise of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Todd (Shannon) Patterson, Justin Patterson, Holly Brickles, Brent (Franci) Pittman, Meagan (John) Scaduto and Ryan Pittman; and 14 great-grandchildren and beloved dog, Casey.
Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ed Slayton officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Rick Wales, John Patterson, Ron Pittman, Todd Patterson, Brent Pittman and Ryan Pittman. Memorials may be made to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. until service time on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com
