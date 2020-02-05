Robin Wilson John, age 64, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away Feb. 2, 2020.
She was born in Panama City, Florida and worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Robin loved to garden, sew, antiques, cook, camping, nature and the mountains. She had a compassionate heart and enjoyed helping someone in need.
Preceded in death by her parents, Col. Robert Wilson and Jo Mahan. Survived by sons, Eric (Clarissa) Hanley and Ryan Hanley; daughter, Christina (Chris) Crutcher; brother, Bruce Wilson; sister, Deborah Wilson; grandchildren, Mark Holmes, Anna Holmes-Crutcher, Michael Crutcher, Michael (Judy) Hanley, Kelton (Tessa) Hanley, Sgt. Davin Hanley, Amber Rose Hanley, Alyssa Hanley and Michael Fernandez; and seven great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, Andy Hudelson officiating. Interment Spring Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to scarlethope.org.
SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931-486-0059 www.springhill-memorial.com
