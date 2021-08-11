Roger Conway Wald, Sr., age 90, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Aug. 5, 2021. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Maurice, Sr. And Ola Wald. Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Army, Special Forces during the Korean War. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and a friend to all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Wald. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Carole Wald; daughter, Melanie Wald (Jeff) Mohr; sons, Roger Conway, Jr. (Pamela) Wald and Charles Lee (Marta) Wald; sister, Joanne Wald (Bob) Boutwell; grandchildren, Kelsey (David) Davis, Kaley (Ross) Lyons, Danielle Wald, Brittany (Anthony) Slone, Taylor (Katie) Wald, Hastings (Ryan) Weydeveld and Francie (Jay) Holmes; many loving nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Graveside service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to BrightStone, 140 Southeast Parkway Ct. Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.