Ronald A. March, age 72, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Dec. 3, 2019.
Ronald was born on June 26, 1947 to the late Harry March and Mary Saluga Zettlaw in Warren, Ohio.
Ronald grew up in Warren Ohio and attended Warren G. Harding High school. After high school he attended Ohio State University (BS. 1970.) After graduation he was drafted into the U.S Army and served over seas. He was honorably discharged in 1972.
After the Army Ron worked at GM and then Alcan Aluminum in Cleveland, Ohio. While at Alcan he met his wife Jacquelyn Crabbe and they were married in 1974. It wasn’t until 10 years later they welcomed their first child Christopher on Christmas Day. Ron and his family moved to Hudson, Ohio when their son was two and later welcomed their second child Elizabeth. Ron retired from Alcan and sought out a new job at Wise Metals and moved to Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. Ron and his family eventually landed in Brentwood, Tennessee in 2001. Tennessee has been home to the March family for 18 years.
Ron was devout husband and father. He loved to garden in his spare time and shared his love of Ohio State with his family. Ron had a special place in his heart for his dog Dexter who will miss him dearly. Ron was a member of Holy family Catholic Church and was a 4th year member of a bible study at the church.
He is survived his spouse, Jacki March of Brentwood, son, Christopher (Cassie) and daughter, Elizabeth (Jesse) Loecher.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission.
Family and Friends are invited to join a Celebration of Life at the Holy Family Catholic Church on Saturday, Dec. 14. Visitation will be held at the church at 10 a.m. and the Mass will begin at noon. Holy Family is located at 9100 Crockett Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027.
