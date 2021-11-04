Ronald J. Neissen passed away suddenly on Oct. 23, 2021.
Ron was born to George and Rose (Hall) Neissen in Cohoes, New York, on Nov. 16,, 1947. Graduate of Cohoes High School class of 1966. Upon graduation, he entered the apprenticeship at the Watervliet Arsenal, from which he retired at age 51. Ron was also a Veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1971-1973 during the Vietnam era.
Ron met and married the love of his life, Margaret Terry, and moved to Center Brunswick, New York, where they lived most of their lives and raised their children Patrick and Katie. In later retirement, they moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; children, Katharine (Derek) Spirk, Patrick (Jennifer) Neissen; and granddaughters, Emma and Olivia Neissen and Kennedy Spirk, all of Spring Hill, Tennessee. In addition, sister-in-law, Linda Neissen of San Antonio Texas; brother-in-law, Joseph (Lois) Terry of Wynantskill, New York; sister-in-law, Carol Gillis; and brother-in-law, Keith (Michelle) Gillis, New York. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends. He is predeceased by his parents; brother, Kenneth Neissen; brothers-in-law, George Terry and Brian Gillis.
Ron was a faithful public servant, working for the Arsenal in various roles, including Director of Safety. His passion for safety followed him in retirement as an OSHA safety officer/trainer and a Certified Firearms Safety Instructor. Ron became a Firefighter/EMT for his beloved Volunteer Fire Company of Center Brunswick, New York, fulfilling a lifelong dream. He was employed by the Town of Brunswick, New York, for several years in various roles, including Building Inspector, Assessors office, and Court Officer. He also volunteered with the Williamson County, Tennessee Rescue Squad. In addition, Ron served as a leader and commissioner with the Boy Scouts of America. Ron was a nature lover and accomplished hiker of all 46 High Peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in Upstate New York.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled on Nov. 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Columbia First United Methodist Church, 222 W 7th St, Columbia, TN 38401. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Volunteer Fire Company of Center Brunswick at 1045 Hoosick Road, Troy, NY 12180.
