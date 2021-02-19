Ronald Wayne Hesch, age 59, of Shelbyville, Tennessee and formerly of Valdosta, Georgia passed away Feb. 8, 2021. Born July 27, 1961 in Siminole County, Florida to the late Charles J. Hesch and Sarah Bradford Hesch. He was a Senior Manager of Government Services with Censis Technology and Ronald was a retired TSGT with the United States Air Force and served his country proudly. Ronald loved playing golf, hunting, fishing, and riding horses. He loved his family and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his brothers, Robert Allen (Sharon) Hesch and Steve (Kim) Hesch; his companion, Kathy Green; daughter, Sarah Hesch; son, Christopher Hesch; granddaughter, Jada; and niece, Stephanie Hesch.
Graveside Services with full Military Honors will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at the Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane Nashville, TN 37221 with Mike Walsh officiating. Visitation with the family will be 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064. Serving as pallbearers are Stephen Patterson, Matt Kintz, Mike Walsh, Anthony Economus, Jeff Alexander and Randy Smith.
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave Franklin, TN 37064 615-794-2289
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.