Ronnie Lee Watters, Sr., age 71, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Dec. 2, 2019.
Ronnie was born in Lawrence County, Tennessee to the late Billy Joe and Marie Patterson. He was a self-employed farmer and trucker and former owner-operator of Ace Fencing. Ronnie loved his family, the lake and his houseboat.
Survived by Lynn C. Watters; sons, Easy Watters, Pat Watters, Jeff (Mechelle) Watters and Michael Watters; grandchildren, Ashley, Whitney, and Elizabeth Watters, Katherine, Isabelle, and Michael Kornblum, Rebecca Grace and Megan Rose Watters, Tyler Hixson, and Bennett Hixson; great-grandchildren, Koda and Na’vi Hixson, Aubren and Sawyer Hensley; and sister, Donna McKern.
A memorial gathering for Ronnie will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home from noon to 3 p.m. In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be made to the Williamson County Animal Center, 106 Claude Yates Dr. Franklin, TN 37064. Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064. 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
