Rory Boone Beazley, age 34 of Chapel Hill, passed away on June 26.
Boone was born in Nashville on June 25, 1988, son to Kenneth & Stephanie Beazley.
Boone was a beloved son, brother, and father. He was a 2007 graduate from Middle College High School in Franklin. He loved animals, especially dogs.
Boone loved sports and the outdoors, camping and kayaking. His latest passion was playing the drums. He never knew a stranger and was a friend to all, his enduring smile, boundless energy and loving heart will be greatly missed. His children were the light of his life and his inspiration, his love will be with them for all of eternity.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ella Sue Stout & paternal grandparents, Johnny & Mary Carolyn Beazley.
Survivors include his children, Eden Grace Beazley & Brayden Boone Beazley and their mother Kelly Stiles and her daughter Natalie Stiles; parents, Kenneth & Stephanie Beazley; brother, Preston Chase Beazley of Washington D.C> & Austin Wendell (Suzanne) of Knoxville; grandmother, Jacqueline Beazley of Montgomery, Alabama; nieces, Mary Ella & Emmaline Wendell, also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may take the form of donation to Eden & Brayden’s Education Fund in loving memory of Rory Boone Beazley.
